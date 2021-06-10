Best paint for bathroom and kitchen

A new paint job is always the most practical way to renew the look of walls or the decoration

of a room. However, buying a simple paint can is not always the simplest and easiest task in

the world. This is because there are several types of paint, each suitable for painting a

particular type of surface, in addition to the most varied types of finishes.

It is the correct choice of product that will determine the final appearance of the painting and

its durability. Thus, it is very important to know the basic differences between each type of

paint, its uses and applications. It was with this in mind that I decided to prepare this small

manual with the correct indications of the types of paint commonly used for painting different

types of environments and materials. I hope you like it and that it will be useful for you who

are doing some work at home or want to start one!

What is the best paint for the bathroom and kitchen?

Epoxy is the best paint for painting wet areas and for covering tiles and floors. The main

characteristic of epoxy paint is the high degree of waterproofing, durability and resistance. It

is, however, a paint that is difficult to apply, requiring specialized labor, who know the product

and the technique, since this type of paint has catalysts in its formula to assist in the painting

process. Due to its high resistance to abrasion, it can be cleaned with common cleaning

products such as detergents.