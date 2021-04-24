Consequently, the restaurant ends up being reserved only for special occasions.

Italian restaurants in roswell

Therefore, consider adding a section of shareable dishes to your menu and

encourage customers to experience this creative trend full of variety. There is

nothing more frustrating than visiting a restaurant that offers menus with various

Portuguese errors. Be very careful with the way you describe the dishes and

drinks on your menu, to avoid “scaring” your customers with silly mistakes.

This care is also for those who choose to offer a menu in another language –

always check with a specialist if the phrases and words are spelled correctly.

Do you want to increase your restaurant’s sales through the menu? Diversify

the menu to suit special groups, such as allergy sufferers, lactose intolerants,

vegetarians, vegans and lovers of the fitness lifestyle.

Dedicate a category on the menu to each of them:

• Vegans: foods without the addition of any kind of animal products;

• Vegetarians: it is allowed to use ingredients that do not include the

slaughter of the animal, such as milk and ungrooved egg;

• Lactose intolerant: products without milk or with lactose

supplementation;

• Gluten free: both celiacs and lovers of healthy food will love this

section on the menu;

• Allergic: contemplate the main allergies, such as egg, seafood, wheat

and nuts.