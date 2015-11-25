Electric motor and its importance in industries

In the industry and where more is done using electric motors and the most commonly used types are those squirrel cage induction motors. Over time these engines were achieved through innovations and be present in other types of processes, not only in industry. lkg plug mro supply

The function of this motor is to transform electrical energy into mechanical energy, in that it can offer a more affordable cost for the daily industrial processes. Electric motor is very important to the industry because it is an effective and economical equipment.

Because it is an economical and easy to use equipment most industries still using the same. Companies developing household equipment also began to use this engine in their products.

Today the electric motor innovated so much that there are several types and models for different end applications. The important thing is to find the one engine that will serve the operation of your process or equipment.