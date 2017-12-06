Insulation Actions

It is very important to stress that the insulation systems found in electric motors are based directly on the proper joining of different insulating elements used in electrical components. Thus, the composition in an electric motor must occur through wire insulation enamel, groove bottom, groove closure insulation, insulation between phases, varnish and impregnation resin, insulation of the connecting cable and solder insulation EM2513T. Some other components that do not come into contact with the coil are not specified as an integral part of the insulation system.

It may be said then that the specification of any product of a specific thermal class does not properly mean that each insulating material used in its composition has the same thermal capacity. The maximum temperature limit in an insulation system should not be directly related to the thermal capacity of the materials used. In this way, independent of the system, the thermal performance of an element can be optimized through the protective specifications of some specific materials used with this material. Thus, the specification of an element of any thermal class does not state that each insulating material used in its construction has the same thermal class.