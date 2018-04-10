Main Components of the Starting

The main starter components are:

– Brush holder: Its function is to fix the brushes, ensuring that the contact of the charcoal brushes occurs with the pickup of the inductor of the starter, making its power supply permissible. Usually the brush holder consists of four brushes, two of which are negative and two are positive.

– Magnetic key: An instrument that transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy. It is responsible for “forcing” the impeller to the engine rack and, at the end of its course, grant the starter drive. VBL3518-D

– Impeller: With the impeller sprocket meshed in the rack, the starter’s power is diverted to the engine, initiating its movement. When the electric motor exceeds the speed of the starter motor, the free wheel drive device enables the pinion to rotate freely, as if it were not engaged with the starter motor, preventing the armature firing, pinion breakage and miscellaneous damage to the motor of departure.

– Induced: The rotation of the starter is under your responsibility. The electric current passes through the field coils or the polarized magnetite shell and the coils of the armature, generating a magnetic field of repulsion, which causes a rotating movement.