Mechanical Force Components

Directly related to Newton’s three important laws, force refers to a phenomenon capable of overcoming the inertia of a body, and can change its speed, either in its magnitude or its direction, taking into account the fact that it is treated of a vector. In the same way as the corollary one can conclude that the force may even cause deformation in a flexible object. In this way, force consists of one of the fundamental concepts of classical mechanics.

The force is considered as a vector, being composed of two important components, which consists of magnitude and direction. It is worth remembering that Newton's second law was originally formulated in subtly distinct though equivalent terms. This means that the original version of it ensures that the force acting on an object is similar to the time derivative of the linear instant of this object. Therefore, some fundamentals related to force are pressure, which is the division or distribution of force over the area; drag, which consists in reducing the speed of an object; and torque, which is the force that produces changes in the speed of rotation of an object.