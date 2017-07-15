Most Used Engines in Industry

The electric squirrel cage type motor is the most used in the industry today. They have many advantages, among them, it is possible to emphasize the lowest cost, when compared to single-phase motors, and not only in their construction, but also in their use. It is important to note that in choosing the ideal start-up method, this engine will present a much wider range of applications.

The squirrel cage rotor basically consists of a core of ferromagnetic sheets, which are isolated from each other, in which are placed some aluminum bars, arranged parallel to each other, and joined at their ends by two conducting rings.

The motor stator is also formed by a ferromagnetic core laminated in its cavities, in which are placed the windings fed by the network of three-phase alternating current.

The main advantage of this rotor that can be emphasized is with reference to the coiled rotor MVM5450c, which results in that the construction of the armature is faster, more practical and economical. The conductor bars of the cage are generally inserted with a necessary inclination so as to avoid the vibrations and noises which may result in the electromagnetic action between the teeth of the stator and rotor cavities.