Some examples of where we find the engine

Describe some examples of where we find the electric motor in everyday life, incredible as it seems there is electric motor in every part of our home, here are some examples of where we find them, what equipment they need it to function. In every room of the house we see something with engine:
Within the hood over the stove
Inside the microwave
Churn Within
Inside the can opener
Inside oven clock
Inside the dryer
Within the Vacuum Cleaner
Within the electric saw
In chainsaw
The electric drill best marathon pieces
Inside the hair dryer
Within the electric shaver
Power windows car and there are an electric motor for each car window
Inside the car heater fans
Within the radiator in a car engine
In windshield wipers
Inside the fridge there are two or three electric motors, one motor compressor, a motor to the fan inside the refrigerator.