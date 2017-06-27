The Classification of Insulation

The American National Association Manufacturers Association (NEMA) has established insulation classes to meet the temperature requirements of electric motors found in different operating environments. It also standardized an ambient temperature of 40 ° C or 104 ° F within an altitude range defined for all classes of electric motors.

Vibration Rating: it is the maximum vibration that the motor can withstand and still meet the operational specifications.

Dust protection: protects against dust infiltration with features such as full-face sealing and labyrinth seals. The IP rating (input protection) for dustproof motors is IP6x.

Explosion Proof: They have fully enclosed housings that are built to withstand the internal explosion of a particular gas, vapor or dust. In the event of such an explosion, the casing would prevent ignition or explosion of the gas or vapor surrounding the engine compartment. Several explosion-proof ratings are governed by Underwriter’s Laboratories (UL).

Fully closed: they have a lock that prevents the free exchange of air between the indoor and outdoor environment. Common ratings are fan cooled and non-ventilated