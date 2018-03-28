The Synchronous Generat

The synchronous generator is one of the most commercialized types of rotary electric machines, whose main function is to convert the mechanical energy into electric when operated as a generator, and to convert electric energy into mechanical when operated as an electric motor.

The rotor is the rotating part of the machine, it can be designed by a package of blades of a ferromagnetic material invaded in a winding composed of copper conductors, designated as field winding, whose main purpose is to produce a constant magnetic field, as in the case of the DC generator to be able to interact with the field produced by the stator winding.

The concentrated voltage in this winding is continuously and the current intensity supported by this winding is smaller than the winding of the stator. Synchronous generators are used in large part by hydroelectric and thermoelectric power plants.

The synchronous name is based on the fact that the machine operates with a stable rotation speed, synchronized with the frequency of the alternating electrical voltage, applied to the terminals thereof. In this way, this same rotational movement between the rotating field and the rotor is called the synchronous machine, and there is synchronism between the stator field and the rotor.