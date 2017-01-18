Three-Phase Rotor Induction Motor Squirrel Cage

Of the various types of electric motors available, the most economical is the three-phase squirrel-cage rotor induction motor, capable of using 95% of its total power consumption to generate motive power.

For three-phase electric motors rated power is the electrical energy that the motor absorbs from the mains, transforming it into mechanical energy at the tip of the shaft. The inductance, because it is an inductive and resistive load, will absorb an “apparent” power, that is, one portion of current will provide useful power (kW) and the other portion will serve for magnetization, called reactive power (kvar).

The induction motor acme t2a533401s has in its rotor what we call a squirrel cage, in which the action of the force exerted by the rotating field induces a current that will provoke its impulsion.

The characteristics of this engine depend directly on the shape of the cage, which can have various configurations and conductivity.

Aluminum (most used today);

Copper;

The rotor that can be formed by two overlapping cages, independent or not;

The groove shapes that define the behavior of the torque with the speed.

These characteristics are inherent to each type of motor and define its behavior as an electromotive machine.