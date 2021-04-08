To make your painting work, you need to study and make a composition, a sketch.

Exterior painting newton

It won’t be brilliant, but you may be surprised. Even if you

think you know a painting very well, you will never know until

you have to draw it. You never know the subject before you

paint it, you need to get involved and focus.

To create a color harmony, you need to understand

how soft some colors really are, even if at first

glance they look shiny. And it is difficult when you

are a beginner because you do not have as many

necessary skills.

In my opinion, it is much easier to understand how great

paintings work and then use these painting principles to

create your own paintings .

At a music show, have you heard? ” P l a y R a u l ! ” it means that

practically all rock bands know how to play some music by

Raul Seixas, Legião Urbana and so on.

Why am I saying this? Because every musician first “copies”

his musician or his favorite music and only after much study

do they create their own music.

Once I start getting results, I find it much easier to start

experimenting with more colors.